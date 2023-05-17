Home » Stellantis calls on Britain to review the Brexit deal
Business

Stellantis calls on Britain to review the Brexit deal

by admin
Stellantis calls on Britain to review the Brexit deal

TORINO – To review the London-Brussels agreement on Brexit to allow the UK to remain competitive on the automotive front.

The group is asking for it Stellar which is present in Great Britain with brands Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat. The manufacturer led by CEO Carlos Tavares asks the Conservative government to Rishi Sunak to renegotiate part of the trade agreement on leaving the Union and change those rules that threaten the production of electric cars in the United Kingdom.

See also  National Bureau of Statistics: In March, the revenue of industrial enterprises changed from a decline to an increase, and the profits of the equipment manufacturing industry improved significantly

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US...

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy