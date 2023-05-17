Stellantis calls on Britain to review the Brexit deal

TORINO – To review the London-Brussels agreement on Brexit to allow the UK to remain competitive on the automotive front.

The group is asking for it Stellar which is present in Great Britain with brands Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat. The manufacturer led by CEO Carlos Tavares asks the Conservative government to Rishi Sunak to renegotiate part of the trade agreement on leaving the Union and change those rules that threaten the production of electric cars in the United Kingdom.