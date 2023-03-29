Listen to the audio version of the article

The growth in volumes linked above all to the production of the new Grecale, the latest Maserati model, will lead to a doubling of work shifts in the Stellantis plant in Cassino. From mid-April, the Piedimonte San Germano factory has therefore returned to work in two daily shifts, as announced by the company to the unions. Before this phase, however, there will be a stop period, starting from the end of March, for about two weeks.

Productive climb

From 17 April in particular the “Painting”, “Lastratura” and “Assembly” units will begin working on two shifts a day. In the “Cold Presses” department, the new shift will start from 17 April, which also includes production on Saturdays and Sundays. Maserati production, launched in mid-2022, has effectively reversed the trend of the last four years and has led to a recovery in volumes.

«We judge the increase in shifts positively – commented Mirko Marsella, secretary of the Fim Cisl of Frosinone – because it means that the volumes are growing. We were used to discussing cash desks and stops only, but this is a small positive sign». The Stellantis factory in Piedimonte San Germano produces the Maserati Grecale and the two Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models, which are nonetheless contributing to the growth in production volumes thanks to the good performance on the market.

The volumes

In the first two months of the year, the Alfa Romeo tripled registrations, from 1,300 to 3,400 cars sold and a market share of 1.4%. During 2022, the growth recorded was 27.4%, the best performance among the Group’s brands after Maserati – which grew by over 70% -, alongside the French brand DS.

Production at the Cassino site last year stood at 55,000 units as evidenced by the Fim-Cisl report, with a recovery of 25.7% compared to 2021. Production of the Maserati Grecale, which added 13,600 to the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, began in June 2022. Last year’s recovery in volumes still includes a 6.4% gap on 2019 even if 2023 is expected to exceed the threshold.