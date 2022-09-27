Seven million vehicles in forty years of business. Stellantis, the automotive group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, celebrates seven million vehicles produced in the Sevel plant in Atessa, the largest European light commercial vehicle plant. The Abruzzo production site in the province of Chieti was created as a joint venture between FCA and PSA-Peugeot Citroën in 1978. Inaugurated in 1981, Sevel has an area of ​​over 1.2 million square meters and can produce up to 1,200 vehicles per day. .

Sevel produces Fiat Professional Ducato, Citroën Jumper, Peugeot Boxer and Opel / Vauxhall Movano chassis and vans. “The Sevel team contributes on a daily basis to achieving our goal of being a leader in the commercial vehicle market – explains Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis chief operating officer of Enlarged Europe – The plant has a long history and will continue to play a key role in achieving the 40% of a mix of battery electric vehicle sales by 2030 ».

As part of the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis aims to double commercial vehicle revenues by 2030, compared to 2021, thanks to 26 new launches, which include electric solutions in all segments. In the first half of 2022, Stellantis was a leader in the sector both in the EU30 market and in South America, with a share of 33.2% and 30.7% respectively. The group will supply Toyota Motor Europe with a new large commercial vehicle (also in battery electric version), which will be marketed in Europe under the Toyota brand and will be produced at the Stellantis plants in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy. .