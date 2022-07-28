Stellantis closed the first half of 2022 with a net profit of 8 billion euros, up 34% compared to the same period of 2021. Net revenues amounted to 88 billion euros, up 17% compared to the first half of 2021 proforma thanks, explains the company born from the merger of FCA with PSA, “to the strong net prices, the vehicle mix and the positive effects of the conversion changes”. Adjusted operating profit was € 12.4 billion, up 44% compared to the first half of 2021, with a margin of 14.1%. All five “Regions” where the group operates have achieved double-digit margins. Net industrial cash flow is 5.3 billion, up by 6.5 billion euros compared to the first half of 2021. Available industrial liquidity is 59.7 billion.

«In a complex global context – comments the CEO Carlos Tavares – we continue on the path of the” Dare Forward “plan, obtaining extraordinary performances and implementing our ambitious electrification strategy. Together with the resilience, agility and entrepreneurial mentality of our people and thanks also to our innovative partners, we are transforming Stellantis into a sustainable and future-ready mobility technology company ».

The Portuguese manager then added: «We are ahead of the synergies announced at the time of the merger. Stellantis is solid and highly profitable. We have achieved record results thanks to all our employees. They did an amazing job and I want to thank them all. Stellantis has proven to be resilient and to be the protagonist of the new mobility in a chaotic, fragmented and complicated world automotive market ».

On a conference call with a group of European journalists, Tavares returns to the decision to dissolve the joint venture with Gac for the production of Jeeps. «In Asia we are making a real change of strategy, we left the joint venture because it was at a loss. We will make profits with Jeep and Alfa Romeo which we will sell, but we will not produce, in China ».