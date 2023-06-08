Home » Stellantis, changes in top management. New powers for CEO of Fiat François
by admin
Stellantis calls for rewriting Brexit deals. Photo Lapresse

Stellar, Tavares revolutionizes the executive committee and disrupts the appointments

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis aims for greater dynamism in the executive committee judging by the changes he has put in place for break the roles a bit. In reality there have not been substantial changes in assets but the new “dresses” of the gods have not gone unnoticed for this reason top managers at the top of the company.

Not surprisingly, the “changes of guard” were motivated by the group with the need to “strengthen operational efficiency” and adapt the management team “to the growing challenges of the economic context”. The first was Olivier Francois, c.he to the positions of managing director of the Fiat brand and Global Chief Marketing Officer also adds responsibility for the DS brand, or of Ned Curic, current Chief Technology Officer, who also becomes Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, replacing Harald Westerwho retires.

