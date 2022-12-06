Home Business Stellantis: continuing education with the first Student Awards program globally
Stellantis: continuing education with the first Student Awards program globally

Stellantis: continuing education with the first Student Awards program globally

The Stellantis Student Awards concluded its first global program by awarding more than 600 children of Stellantis employees from five regions with prize money for their efforts in continuing education and learning.

The milestone was celebrated with the first global online ceremony held on December 2 with the participation of Stellantis President John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares.

Over the course of 26 years, over 14,000 students have seen their all-round qualities recognized.

New to the program, among the winners of the award, a candidate was selected for each region to be awarded the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence, intended for young and courageous leaders who use their knowledge and skills to improve the common well-being.

