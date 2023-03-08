TORINO – An increase of 207 euros over the two-year period.

This will be the increase in wages for i 70 thousand employees of Stellantis, Cnh Industrial, Iveco e Ferrari for 2023-2024. This was defined by the new sector-specific collective agreement signed this morning in Turin at the Industrial Union.

One is planned for 2023 one-off payment of 400 euros in two tranches and, from May, 200 euros net of Flexible Benefit expendable on the CNH, Iveco, Stellantis welfare platform and in fuel vouchers for Ferrari.