Home Business Stellantis, contract renewal for 2023-2024: increase from 207 euros
Business

Stellantis, contract renewal for 2023-2024: increase from 207 euros

by admin
Stellantis, contract renewal for 2023-2024: increase from 207 euros

TORINO – An increase of 207 euros over the two-year period.

This will be the increase in wages for i 70 thousand employees of Stellantis, Cnh Industrial, Iveco e Ferrari for 2023-2024. This was defined by the new sector-specific collective agreement signed this morning in Turin at the Industrial Union.

One is planned for 2023 one-off payment of 400 euros in two tranches and, from May, 200 euros net of Flexible Benefit expendable on the CNH, Iveco, Stellantis welfare platform and in fuel vouchers for Ferrari.

See also  The foreign exchange trap for the ECB: why Frankfurt must move with caution on rates

You may also like

Aion Y Younger officially listed for 119,800 yuan_TOM...

Why the children’s depot is usually taboo for...

Kanye West Adidas, the breakup is expensive: 2023...

Sanctions: This oligarch yacht is rotting in Antigua...

Recently, Codonopsis ginseng production area in Dingxi, Gansu...

So you can talk like Telekom boss Höttges

Resolution 27 of 20/02/2023 – Implementing provisions of...

No Lamborghini or Ferrari: These are the 5...

Banca Generali and the photographer Guindani for the...

Extreme Krypton X lamp set of the same...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy