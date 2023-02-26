Home Business Stellantis cuts executive salaries. Reduction of 2.1 million for Tavares
The salary of the CEO of Stellantis for 2022, Carlos Tavares, fell 14% to 14.9 million euros ($15.71 million)vehicle maker Fiat, Ram and Peugeot said in a statement. Tavares did not receive a maintenance bonus in 2022, compared to a bonus of around 2 million euros in 2021, as evidenced by the document seen by Reuters and which the Italian newspapers are also talking about today.

Last Wednesday Stellantis reported higher-than-expected earnings on high auto prices and higher-than-expected merger benefitsbut warned of pressure on prices, following the easing of the industry’s supply chain problems.

More than 90% of Tavares’ pay comes from variable components after the firm reported industrial free cash flows of €10.8 billion last year, well above its maximum target of €8.1 billion EUR. Stellantis also delivered cash synergies of €7.1 billion over the period, far exceeding its target of €5 billion by 2024.

The company announced a share buyback program of up to €1.5 billion for 2023 and said it will pay a dividend of €4.2 billion on 2022 results, or €1.34 per share. Last year, Tavares’ salary of some 17.4 million euros prompted an angry reaction from some unions, who urged politicians to take steps to cap executive salaries.

