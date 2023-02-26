Home Business Stellantis cuts executive salaries. Reduction of 2.1 million for Tavares
Business

Stellantis cuts executive salaries. Reduction of 2.1 million for Tavares

by admin
Stellantis cuts executive salaries. Reduction of 2.1 million for Tavares

Image source: La Presse

Tavares & co, cut the salaries of Stellantis managers

The salary of the CEO of Stellantis for 2022, Carlos Tavares, fell 14% to 14.9 million euros ($15.71 million)vehicle maker Fiat, Ram and Peugeot said in a statement. Tavares did not receive a maintenance bonus in 2022, compared to a bonus of around 2 million euros in 2021, as evidenced by the document seen by Reuters and which the Italian newspapers are also talking about today.

Last Wednesday Stellantis reported higher-than-expected earnings on high auto prices and higher-than-expected merger benefitsbut warned of pressure on prices, following the easing of the industry’s supply chain problems.

More than 90% of Tavares’ pay comes from variable components after the firm reported industrial free cash flows of €10.8 billion last year, well above its maximum target of €8.1 billion EUR. Stellantis also delivered cash synergies of €7.1 billion over the period, far exceeding its target of €5 billion by 2024.

The company announced a share buyback program of up to €1.5 billion for 2023 and said it will pay a dividend of €4.2 billion on 2022 results, or €1.34 per share. Last year, Tavares’ salary of some 17.4 million euros prompted an angry reaction from some unions, who urged politicians to take steps to cap executive salaries.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Northern Rare Earth: Baotou Steel negotiated with the company to adjust the price of rare earth concentrate and found no leak of inside information jqknews

You may also like

Inflation, poorer Italian families. Burned 164 billion savings

Drought, Minister Pichetto disavowed by his deputy: “Commissioner?...

Drought, Minister Pichetto disavowed by his deputy: “Commissioner?...

Seaside chaos, back to Draghi. Meloni alone, the...

Taxing cryptocurrencies: the move to regulate the Far...

Advanced life, three-row, seven-seat, comfortable SUV Ford New...

Health, 5 sleep habits and the risk of...

The Social Sisters of Pienza risk being reduced...

The new flag of the Cloud is worth...

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S23 series system update...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy