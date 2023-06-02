“Stellantis does not need the state”. Not from Rome

Stellantis does not need the public hand. At least not the one in Rome. Already why Paris is already in the capital of the former Fiat with 6.2% through the public finance company Bpi France. And for the rest, the incentives that the four-wheeler group can exploit left and right are sufficient. Including in Great Britain where, a few hours earlier, the family brand, Fiat, struck cash asking the government of Rishi Sunak to strengthen the incentives for the purchase of electric cars. The reason? Sales of clean cars didn’t go exactly as expected last year. So it’s better to ask for a little help to support the car manufacturer’s turnover.

The speech is flawless

From the Turin Economy Festival, Jhon Elkann explained that “the world of cars and mobility is experiencing many challenges in terms of innovation and technology. These are imposed by rules, the market in which we operate is a regulated market. Who makes the rules, that is Governments have a huge responsibility to define what the rules of the game are“.

Consequently “for an industry like ours the stability of these rules is important, because the investments we make have a long term. Our projects have a life span of decades. The most important thing is to have a clear and stable framework of rules. This is the most important part that we need to be able to trade and be able to invest,” she clarified.

“After that it is important that each place, each country can determine themselves what are their industrial policieswhat are their strong points, what are their values ​​compared to other places and this is part of a constructive exchange that the car industry can have” he specified.

Hence the ratio of the request to the British government

As reported by the English newspaper The Guardian, Damien Dally, number one of Fiat in the UK, sent a letter to the British executive. In the letter, the automaker reminded the British how other countries around the world are giving substantial support for the transition to vehicles electric. And Great Britain should also put its hand in its wallet. The request from the Elkann home brand, also owner of the Economistcomes a year after the British government’s decision to cut the purchase incentives to concentrate investments on the construction of the charging station network.

“But with inflation spiking and the cost of electric vehicles rising, given clinical goals, there is a need now more than ever for private purchasing incentives in an effort to support the switch to electric cars,” he said. Dally clarified in the letter.

The message for Rome is of a completely different tone

“From the results we had in 2022, we are in absolute value the company in the automotive sector that has had the highest operating results and in our history that was born as Fiat three centuries ago which then evolved with FCA and today is Stellantis we have never had any need to have the state in our capitalElkann clarified.

But then how do you explain the presence of Paris in the capital of the car manufacturer? For Elkann it is all the fault of Psa’s weakness: “Our French partner has had some difficulties over the years which required intervention by the French state in that case”.

And also of the incentives that Paris has put on the table to develop the green car supply chain within national borders in thirty years. With lots of benefits for the occupation of cousins ​​across the Alps. Something that Italy has not done despite having lent Fiat 6.3 billion with a public guarantee to overcome the pandemic crisis. The money was returned in advance, but Rome, unlike Paris, did not get much in return.