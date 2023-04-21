Stellantis, electric car but also e-Fuel: “Test on 28 engines”

Stellantis, electric car but also e-Fuel: “Conclusive tests on 28 engines”

Stellar, despite having confirmed the commitment to sell 100% battery electric vehicles in Europe by 2030sta testing the usability of e-Fuel on vehicles manufactured after 2014 (Euro 6) to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The automotive group has confirmed that the e-Fuel tests on 28 engine families have entered their final stage. These types of fuel, it is specified, are an integral part of the set of tools used for the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and for the fight against climate change.

Green light from the EU to e-Fuel

It should be remembered that the European Commission gave the green light to e-fuel technology even after 2035, year in which the sale of diesel and petrol cars will be banned. A decision born after Italy, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria had blocked the regulation which provided for a green passage only in favor of the electric car.

The defense of e-Fuel is close to the heart of the German automotive industry which sees manufacturers, such as Porsche, strongly committed on this front. The green light for e-Fuel gives breath to a European automotive industry that has to deal with an American and Asian market where internal combustion engine cars are not cancelled.

Stellantis, the strategy continues regularly

“Our electrification strategy is moving forward steadily. At the same time, we also need to find smart alternatives to manage CO2 emissions for the existing 1.3 billion cars,” he said. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellanti. – And therefore we work to ensure that our engines are eFuel-friendly”. “This is a further initiative to reach the goal of zero emissions by 2038,” added Tavares.

According to Stellantis, the widespread adoption of e-Fuels would offer owners of conventionally powered vehicles a simple and cost-effective option to decarbonise their cars without the need to replace, upgrade the engine fuel system or to wait for a new infrastructure network.

For this, the group is testing engines built between 2014 and 2029, for both diesel and petrol alternatives. The use of e-Fuel affects up to to 28 million vehicles of the Stellantis fleet,