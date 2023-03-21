Home Business Stellantis: European registrations +2% in February, market share drops to 18.5%
Business

Stellantis: European registrations +2% in February, market share drops to 18.5%

by admin
Stellantis: European registrations +2% in February, market share drops to 18.5%

In February, registrations of new cars of the Stellantis group in the EU area (plus the United Kingdom and EFTA countries) amounted to 167,097 units, up 2% on an annual basis.

This is what emerges from the monthly update of Acea, the European association of manufacturers, according to which in the first two months the registrations of new Group cars increased by 1% to 323,838 units (320,660 in the same period of 2022).

In February, the group’s market share fell to 18.5%, compared to 20.4% a year earlier.

Among the individual brands of the group, Peugeot records 53,527 new registrations, an increase of 6.3% per annum. Fiat’s performance was stable, with 30,590 new registrations, up 0.5% compared to February 2022. Citroen was down 7.1%, +1.7% for Opel and +1.4% for Jeep.

See also  9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro series protective case available on Apple's official store

You may also like

The thousand yuan machine can also “shoot the...

First bootstrapping, then VC money: Founders share their...

Stock markets, Europe consolidates increases in view of...

Monster Bank – Monster Task – Hamers and...

Tremonti attacks Lagarde: “Credit Suisse? ECB slower than...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Design Drawing Exposure Leads...

First Republic: battered despite billions in aid

Pornhub sells: This German built the porn empire

The EU Patent Court will arrive in Milan....

Kia’s new pure electric SUV EV5 concept car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy