In February, registrations of new cars of the Stellantis group in the EU area (plus the United Kingdom and EFTA countries) amounted to 167,097 units, up 2% on an annual basis.

This is what emerges from the monthly update of Acea, the European association of manufacturers, according to which in the first two months the registrations of new Group cars increased by 1% to 323,838 units (320,660 in the same period of 2022).

In February, the group’s market share fell to 18.5%, compared to 20.4% a year earlier.

Among the individual brands of the group, Peugeot records 53,527 new registrations, an increase of 6.3% per annum. Fiat’s performance was stable, with 30,590 new registrations, up 0.5% compared to February 2022. Citroen was down 7.1%, +1.7% for Opel and +1.4% for Jeep.