Stellantis, first gigafactory in France. Ira Fiom: “We have zero investments”

Stellantis, Mercedes and Total inaugurate the first gigafactory in France

L’Automotive Cell Company (ACC)a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergiesStellantis e Mercedes-Benzinaugurates the first battery factory in Douvrin, nn the north of France, the country’s first gigafactory. Currently in Europe there are still a few, but the projects continue to flourish; around fifty have been announced in recent years alone. Not surprisingly, in the same area near Lens, the intention is to open another four plants by 2030.

Il primo of these is precisely this one that has just been inaugurated – l’ACC di Billy-Berclau – which extends for 34 hectares near the historic site of PSA in Douvrinwhich should be followed by a project of the Sino-Japanese group AESC-Envision in Douai (North), which will produce for Renault from the beginning of 2025. The new plant will employ 600 employees, that will reach 2000 by 2030 to enable a production capacity of 40Gwh, so as to supply 800 batteries per year intended for all companies that are part of the joint venture.

Read also: Stellantis, joint venture with Michelin and Faurecia for hydrogen mobility

President Macron – present at the inauguration – strongly advocated the projectto ensure that France can break free from dependence on China on the production of electric batteriesaiming to even become an exporter by the end of the decade.

Acc, the joint venture thinks big: all the sites foreseen in the action plan

Subscribe to the newsletter

