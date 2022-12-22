Home Business Stellantis focuses on autonomous driving: buy aiMotive’s artificial intelligence
Business

Stellantis focuses on autonomous driving: buy aiMotive’s artificial intelligence

by admin
Stellantis focuses on autonomous driving: buy aiMotive’s artificial intelligence

The Stellantis group announces the closure of the operation aiMotivea Hungarian company founded in 2015 that operates in the development of advanced solutions for artificial intelligence and software for autonomous driving. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of the car manufacturer born in January 2021 from the merger between the Italian-American FCA and the French PSA, maintaining its operational autonomy.

Il

See also  Wall Street futures weak, the US stock market still pays the Powell effect (Fed). Goldman Sachs: stagflation fear reappears

You may also like

The price of gas goes down, but the...

The three major A-share indexes opened high and...

P&G Sgr launches an alternative fund to seize...

Fraud on European funds in constant decline

Maneuver 2023, all the updates of the last...

Gas: demand collapses, prices return to pre-war levels...

Changan Automobile: Avita 11 has entered Huawei’s flagship...

Digital Value: Obtains the top partnership with Oracle...

TicketOne, anti-inflation bonus of one thousand euros to...

Industry, Istat new drop in turnover: -0.8% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy