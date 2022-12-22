The Stellantis group announces the closure of the operation aiMotivea Hungarian company founded in 2015 that operates in the development of advanced solutions for artificial intelligence and software for autonomous driving. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of the car manufacturer born in January 2021 from the merger between the Italian-American FCA and the French PSA, maintaining its operational autonomy.
