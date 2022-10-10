Stellantis continues to equip itself to meet the challenge of electric mobility. The group born from the merger of FCA with PSA has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with GME Resources Limited for the future sale of large quantities of cobalt and nickel sulphate-based products for batteries from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project, in Western Australia (NiWest). NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and will produce approximately 90,000 tons per year of cobalt nickel sulfate for batteries for the electric vehicle market. To date, more than A $ 30 million has been invested in drilling, preliminary testing in the metallurgical sector and development studies.

The NiWest processing center is located 30 kilometers from the Murrin Murrin plant, owned by Glencore, Australia’s largest nickel-cobalt mining site. “Stellantis works daily to offer customers a state-of-the-art, clean, safe, affordable freedom of movement – says Maxime Picat, Stellantis purchasing manager – Securing new sources of supply of raw materials and the supply of batteries will strengthen the value chain of Stellantis for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and will help the company to achieve the ambitious decarbonisation goal ».

As part of the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030, the group led by Carlos Tavares and chaired by John Elkann has announced the goal of achieving by 2030 100% of the sales mix of battery electric cars (Bev) in Europe and the 50% of Bev Cars and Light Vehicles in the United States. The goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. “Stellantis is a partner of the highest level and Gme is honored to have signed this memorandum of understanding of what we hope it could be a long-term partnership – says Paul Kopejtka, CEO of Gme – A definitive agreement with Stellantis would be a fundamental step to carry on the NiWest Project up to commercial operations ».

Earlier this year, Stellantis strengthened its low carbon lithium hydroxide supply by signing agreements with Vulcan Energy and Controlled Thermal Resources for Europe and North America.