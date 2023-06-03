Stellantis goes abroad. Italy is losing the gigafactory challenge

Stellantis in France, Germany and the USA: why Italy is losing the gigafactory challenge

A few days ago the inauguration of the first European gigafactory in northern France in collaboration with Total e Mercedes. Then the confirmation that one will be made in 2025again with the Casa della Stella, also in Germany a Kaiserslautern. And again the idea of ​​a third mega electric battery plant in North America after those in Canada and Indiana (Usa).

Stellantis is attacking the game on the auto green which sees, precisely in the production of accumulators, one of the crucial issues for the survival of the European car industry cornered by the excessive power of Chinese houses. Moves that are equivalent to the saving of tens of thousands of jobs that risk being swept away by the electric revolution. A match which, however, sees our country in an increasingly rearguard position, with all that goes with it.

Whose fault is it if Italy is late

Inevitable therefore, wondering what is the origin of the Italian delays, in the aftermath of the president’s statements Macron and John Elkan to Billy-Berclau Douvrin (not far from the city of Lille) for the ribbon-cutting of the Franco-Italian-German gigafactory (which has very little Italian in it). Why, one wonders, does the Stellantis group vNot even the tricolor soul of Fiat did you prefer to push on the accelerator beyond the Alps rather than prioritize the conversion of the Termoli plant? Why is the large transalpine plant already operational while in Campobasso, the appointed site for the Italian gigafactory, there is still discussion waiting for 2026?

That Stellantis is now a “French traction” and Italy is not in first place among the CEO’s priorities Carlos Tavares it’s more than a hunch. But in the case of gigafactories, according to many analysts, we are facing at least one guilty concurrence. Let’s explain better. Large groups, grappling with the war of globalization, make investments where they find the best conditions. The defense of national industry goes through a long-term industrial policy project that allows companies to grow.

The French state to help

It is no coincidence that the French press has underlined how the gigafactory (which envisages investments of 7 billion euros) was achieved thanks to the “stubborn will of President Macron”. Translated in a nutshell it means Contribution from the French and German state: if you speak ofthe 2.8 billion of public funds. Well, in Italy, in recent years, what have the various governments of technicians, professors and Draghi done about it?

More: the last step for the construction of the gigafactory took place last autumn when Acc (Stellantis, Mercedes, Total) and trade unions have reached an agreement on the activation of “Collective contractual rupture”, a procedure envisaged by the transalpine regulations to regulate workforce reorganization programs and encourage the participation, on a voluntary basis, of workers in retraining and redeployment projects. The agreement, one of the first of its kind in the European automotive sector, allowed the accelerator hit. Would the same happen in Italy?

The US recipe

Giving breath to the strategies of the Stellantis group in the USA is theInflation Reduction Act the great green transition plan wanted by Biden which rewards the “made in the USA” with incentives for production and purchases of electric cars assembled in the United States and featuring batteries made with minerals extracted overseas or in countries that have free trade agreements with Washington. Tavares recently confirmed that the law creates “very favorable” investment conditions in the States.

Le gigafactory italiane

The French gigafactory is expected to reach a capacity of 24 GWh between 2028 and 2030 for 800,000 units of electric propulsion and employ between 1,400 and 2,000 people by the end of the decade. A doubling of employment and a strong strategic positioning for industry and French related industries. And Termoli? With regard to the tricolor gigafactory, after the EU clearance on state aid (a government co-financing of 600 million is foreseen thanks to the Pnrr) it will be necessary to overcome the union obstacles linked to the number of employees after the reconversion.

Union doubts aside, that of Termoli at the moment remains a concrete project. The other two under construction, in fact, have run aground. Silk-Faw has not only lost funds from the Emilia Romagna Region, but is under fire from the Guardia di Finanza. And the Piedmont gigafactory of Italvolt is also on the dead end.

Finally, the construction of a mega plant for the production of batteries for electric cars in Veneto was announced thanks to a joint venture signed between Energyan integrated energy storage systems company, e Pylontech Eu, wholly owned subsidiary of Pylon Technologies (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and the world‘s leading manufacturer of lithium batteries. In short, while we are discussing, China lands in Italy.