Stellantis, golden salary for CEO Tavares: shareholders in revolt

Stellantis, golden salary for CEO Tavares: shareholders in revolt

Stellantis and the golden salary of CEO Tavares

Even this year Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will be one of the best paid bosses of the CAC 40 (the stock index used by the Paris Stock Exchange).

As he writes The worldthe shareholders of the automaker, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA in January 2021, will be consulted on his remuneration during the general meeting to be held tomorrow Thursday 13 April, in the afternoon. This will take place via videoconference and will be broadcast from Amsterdam, where the group’s headquarters are located.

In 2022, the envelope granted to the CEO for the merger year had caused a shareholder revolt who, with 52% of the votes, had rejected it. The vote being advisory only, had not called into question the payment of 19.1 million euros to Dr. Tavares for the year 2021, nor changed the allocation of the deferred compensation in shares likely to increase his emoluments to 66 million euros, according to the calculations of Proxinvest, a company that advises shareholders on their voting policy. It was this “bonus” that sparked shareholder opposition.

