(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Stellantis’ prices are up sharply on the FTSE MIB and catch up with the 16 euro expected from the accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022 and from the new guidance on the 2023 trend. In today’s report, which looks at the release of the new models of major builders, Bank of America analysts confirm the “neutral” recommendation on the stock with a target of 16 euros. Mediobanca Securities expects another good set of results from Stellantis driven both in revenues and margins by the North American regions while Europe should have recorded a slowdown in the fourth quarter. From the financial point of view, the same analysts see a second half ebit margin at 11.7%therefore slowing down compared to the second half of 2021 (12.2%) and the first half of 2022 (14.1%) due to higher costs in logistics and transport, especially in Europe.

For the fourth quarter, Banca Akros expects revenues above 54 billion as a result of an increase in volumes (+6.8% to 1.74 million vehicles), an 8% year-on-year increase in the price/mix and a foreign exchange impact about 8%. Operating profit for the quarter is expected to reach $6.4 billion, equal to 11.7% of revenues, for a net profit of 4.6 billion. Focus then on the prospects for 2023 which, based on the consensus cited by Akros, sees analysts estimate revenues at 176 billion euros (-2%) with an EBIT of 17.7 billion (-17.6%), a profit net of 13.4 billion (16.4%) and positive cash flows of 5.1 billion (-48%). According to Bernstein, the guidance on adjusted operating profit should be in a range of 10-12%, therefore above the consensus which stands at 10.5%, while after 2023 the better volumes should be a significant upside factor for the numbers of the group.