A double investment in Mirafiori and the prospect of accelerating production of the electric 500. Stellantis relaunches its bet on Italy and Turin, confirms its commitments and lays the foundations for the next era of the oldest plant, which will become the global center of the circular economy. In a very complicated moment, with unobtainable raw materials and skyrocketing energy prices, the group born from the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Psa aims to transform Mirafiori into the home of a new project: a sort of maxi-pole of recycling that, explains the managing director Carlos Tavares, he will have the task of extending the «life of the products. It is fundamental for the future sustainability of the company ». The starting date for the sector that will deal with the regeneration of components, reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles is set for 2023 and the unions estimate that, when fully operational, it will bring 550 employees.

“Turin is one of the world capitals of the car and Stellantis confirms it”, the meeting with Carlos Tavares by Stefano Lo Russo and Alberto Cirio news/la_svolta_verde_di_stellantis_a_torino_lhubper_leconomia_circolare_e_le_trasmissioni_ibride-9065830/&el=player_ex_8982374″>

Also in Mirafiori, the manager announces, electrified “e-DCT” double-clutch transmissions will be created for hybrid and hybrid electric plug-in vehicles. A move resulting from the agreement with Punch Powertrain: the start of production is scheduled for the second half of 2024 with the aim of supplying 600,000 units per year, as in the French plant in Metz, for a total of 1.2 millions. Tavares, who is studying a plan for self-production of energy within the plants, is aware that there is no turning back from the electric, despite the unknowns. And, among the main ones, he identifies two: prices and Beijing’s attack on the Old Continent market. “For years I have been telling governments that the right to mobility cannot be damaged by preventing the access of the middle class to purchase new electric cars,” he reasons. «Chinese brands are entering Europe at very low prices. Maybe it is a positive development for consumers, but if European manufacturers fail to compete it will be a risk for the automotive sector ».

Electric changes and recycled cars: here is the Mirafiori of Tavares claudia luise

21 September 2022



The results in the sector, for the moment, are rewarding the group’s strategy, explains Tavares, who also met with the delegates of the factory and does not rule out new hires if the production of the Fiat 500 bev will increase, “first in Europe for sales in its segment. “. According to the CEO, “there are no production limits for the plant, we could even reach 90,000 units per year. The problem is the difficulty of supplying components ». The present, in any case, is the Mirafiori dossier, born thanks to the work carried out with the City of Turin and with the Piedmont Region. The institutions, in a pact between different parties but in the name of pragmatism, have put a common plan on the table, with “the will to look to the future of mobility and not just to the industrial tradition of Turin”. The Region will use the legislation on the management of the hydroelectric source to guarantee an energy supply at very competitive costs and will use the resources of the European Social Fund for training. The Municipality has given its willingness to proceed with the change of intended use for the areas of Mirafiori that will be relaunched. –

© breaking latest news