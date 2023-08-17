Stellantis invests $100m to develop geothermal lithium project in California

Stellantis invests more than $100 million in the development of a geothermal lithium production project in California and to promote the decarbonization of the battery electric vehicle supply chain. This was announced by the European automotive group that will continue the development of the Hell’s Kitchen project of CTR, the most important in the world dedicated to geothermal lithium, which will allow the production of up to 300,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year. The lithium produced in Hell’s Kitchen will allow Stellantis BEV vehicles to access the incentives provided by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project, in Imperial County, California, involves the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines using energy from renewable sources and steam to obtain truly “green” lithium products for batteries in a totally integrated process. “This eliminates the need for brine evaporation ponds, open pit mining and the use of fossil fuels to process lithium,” the statement reads.

