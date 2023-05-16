Home » Stellantis, joint venture with Michelin and Faurecia for hydrogen mobility
Stellantis, joint venture with Faurecia and Michelin to enter Symbio

Faurecia, a company of the Forvia, Michelin and Stellantis group have signed a binding agreement for the acquisition by Stellar of 33.3% of the shares of Symbioactive in the zero-emission hydrogen mobility sector. Faurecia and Michelin will each retain 33.3% stakes. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. The announcement represents a significant step in the decarbonisation of the mobility sector and is a demonstration of Symbio’s technological excellence in the field of innovations related to hydrogen fuel cells. The entry of Stellantis among the shareholders will favor the development of Symbio in Europe and in the United States.

“Acquiring an equal stake in Symbio will strengthen our leadership position in hydrogen vehicles, supporting our fuel cell van production in France, and is a perfect complement to our growing battery electric vehicle offering – comment Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellanti – as we move forward with our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and are committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2038, we are considering every technological tool at our disposal to fight global warming. Hydrogen fuel cells are essential and Symbio will become a major player in the battle to protect future generations.”

