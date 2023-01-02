2022 crowns Stellantis as the leader in Italy in the market for LEV vehicles, those with low emissions with the plug. In a particularly complex market scenario due to multiple factors, the Group strengthens its supremacy in all the most important market segments by consolidating its role as leader in the ecological transition in the automotive sector.

According to data provided by Dataforce, Stellantis obtains a 32.4% share of the LEV car and light commercial vehicle market, up 1.6 percentage points compared to 2021, within an Italian market that on the LEV front weighs 8.2%.

In the car market, the Made in Italy Jeep® Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybrid SUVs and the electric Fiat Nuova 500 are the three best-selling models in the LEV market. Stellantis’ LEV leadership in the commercial vehicle sector is even more relevant, where the Group grows by 21 percentage points compared to 2021 reaching 48.2%: in summary, one vehicle out of two belongs to the Stellantis Group. In particular, according to Dataforce data, in first and second position are FIAT Professional (16.4%) and Opel (16.2%).

Among the full electric BEV cars, the absolute star is the Fiat Nuova 500, produced at Mirafiori. 2022 confirmed the leadership of the FIAT brand icon, firmly in first place on the podium in Italy with around 6,300 registrations. Since its debut, in just two years, the New 500 has been chosen by over 100,000 customers in Europe. Abarth also recently ushered in a new era with the debut of the all-electric New Abarth 500e.

The year just ended also reaffirmed the success of Jeep® and, specifically, of its 4xe Plug-In Hybrid technology: in fact, the brand has once again conquered, as in 2021, the leadership of the LEV car market, with a share of 16.3%. The success bears the signature of the Made in Italy SUVs Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe, the best-selling rechargeable cars in their respective segments, and the icon Wrangler 4xe. Compass, in particular, is number one on the market and excels in the C-SUV segment with a 23% share. Renegade second in the LEV passenger car market, dominates in the B-SUV segment, with a 52% share.

Two firsts for PEUGEOT in the pure electric sector in view of a 100% electrified 2023

2023 will be a very important year for PEUGEOT’s electrification process, because 100% of the models will be electrified, and the brand arrives there with two firsts. In the pure electric market, PEUGEOT took the lead in the B-Sedan segment with the 100% electric e-208. The 100% electric PEUGEOT e-2008 compact SUV has also reached the top position in its segment. As for the alternatives in the plug-in HYBRID world of the Leone, the New 308 has reached the top position among the C-segment station wagons. From 2023, PEUGEOT will be able to offer 100% of its range on the market also in an electrified version, thanks the arrival of new hybrid engines that will make their debut on the 3008 and 5008 SUVs, and for a few weeks now the novelty of recent months, the New 408, has also been available for order. Available in two HYBRID plug-in versions, the New 408 will arrive in our country in February and the following months will also see the debut of the 100% electric version.

DS4 on the podium among hybrid sedans

On the DS Automobiles front, the new DS4, in just over a year of life, is already on the podium among the hybrid sedans “with the plug” in the C segment with a share of over 12%. Since 2019, the French luxury brand has presented a 100% electric range, becoming in 2020 the multi-energy brand with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. For DS, which is aiming for total electrification as early as 2024, in the Italian passenger car market the LEV mix is ​​3 times higher than the market mix (27% vs 9%).

Convincing debuts for Citroën with the flagship C5 X Hybrid Plug-In and the C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In SUV

The LEV Citroën range is also growing in the appreciation of the Italian market thanks to the recent launches of the brand’s flagship, the New C5 X Hybrid Plug-In, and the family SUV New C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In SUV. In particular, the New C5 X Hybrid Plug-In is already, after a few months, in second place in the ranking of the PHEV sedan D segment. The success of Citroën Ami -100% ëlectric also continued, confirming its leadership position in the light electric quadricycle segment since the beginning of the year, with a share of over 55%.

Successes also for Opel in the passenger car and commercial vehicle market

Similar sales successes for Opel. Corsa is second in the B-Sedan segment in overall passenger cars and commercial vehicles, while the Opel Mokka-e is among the top three in the B-SUV segment. In 2023, the electrified range of the brand, already extensive today with 12 models, will be further enriched with the arrival of the New Opel Astra Electric. In this way, Opel is moving fast towards fulfilling its promise to become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028.