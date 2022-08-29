New repercussions for Stellantis due to the microchip crisis: according to reports from the Iberian press, the situation has led to temporarily stop production lines active in Spanish factories. In particular, Opel production at the Figuerelas plant (Zaragoza) will stop almost all this week, writes the newspaper El Heraldo de Aragón. Stop at least until Sunday also to the assembly of cars and commercial vehicles in the Vigo plant: La Voz de Galicia reports it.