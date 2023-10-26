Stellantis moves into China: 1.5 billion for 21% of Leapmotor

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis finalizes its strategy for China. The latest move by the company led by CEO Carlos Tavares – which includes 14 brands, including Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Maserati – is an agreement to acquire a 21% stake in Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies, a Hangzhou company , founded in 2015, specialized in the design and production of both BEV and electric vehicles, and this is a key point, also with Erev powertrain, Extended range electric vehicle where a combustion engine acts as a generator to recharge the batteries while driving. The Chinese carmaker went public in Hong Kong in 2022. The stock (-11% this morning) was up 25% in 2023, giving the company a market value of $5.4 billion at the time of signing.

Leapmotor produces mid-to-high-end cars and recorded a net loss of 5.1 billion yuan (nearly $750 million) last year, with sales up more than 150% to more than 111,000 units. The 2023 red is expected to shrink to about 4.5 billion yuan, as monthly sales rise to about 18,000 cars in the fourth quarter. By comparison, net profit at Tesla’s Chinese rival BYD tripled in the first half of the year to 10.95 billion yuan. The market share in China is less than 1%, but Tavares said he was convinced that Stellantis’ choice fell on one of the players with the greatest margin for growth in terms of engineering capabilities and technological expertise﻿. Leapmotor, led by founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming, was present at the recent Munich Motor Show.

Stellantis «protagonist, not victim»

At the presentation of the deal, Tavares clarified that Stellantis did not ask for an investigation by the EU Commission to establish whether or not the cheapest Chinese electric vehicles sold in Europe benefit from state subsidies. “As we face global issues, we must adopt a global mindset. We do not support a fragmented world. We like competition. Launching an investigation is not the best way to address these issues,” he added. And again: «Consumer protection in Europe has translated into maximum opening of the market also to Chinese competition, which has an enormous advantage in price competitiveness. We want to be protagonists not victims. The Chinese offensive is visible everywhere, we want to be part of this change. We demonstrated this with the launch of the Citroen ë-C3 at 23,300 euros, which is not yet the entry level for electric. The latter is under 20 thousand euros.”

Stellantis’ strategic objective “is to accelerate our competitive profile, focusing on the best cars” and “on very strong partnerships for better mobility”. Tavares also motivated the strategic agreement with Leapmotor in this way, the Chinese start-up on whose board of directors he will have two advisors. The European company will then appoint the CEO of the new jv, focused on exports, of which it will control 51%. “As consolidation among electric vehicle start-ups in China unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that a handful of efficient and agile next-generation EV operators, such as Leapmotor, will come to dominate traditional segments in China,” he added Tavares.

Leapmotor’s goals: 5 to 10 times more production

The Chinese carmaker needs to multiply production between five and ten times, to achieve sufficient economies of scale to guarantee a long-lasting trajectory. Among the declared objectives are the increase in exports, starting with Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and the identification of partners to which to license its technologies. These include electric vehicle platforms, battery technology and EV-ready motors or chassis.

Share this: Facebook

X

