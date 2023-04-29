Stellantis presents the second CSR report: towards sustainable social and environmental goals

Stellar today released its second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, reiterating its commitment and attention to pursuing public objectives linked to social and environmental issues.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “We are aware of the role and responsibility we have in tackling the environmental and social challenges of our planet, including the adoption of innovative solutions that guarantee freedom of mobility for all”. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of a holistic 360-degree approach, involving stakeholders to make significant progress towards the ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2038, thus contributing to the preservation of the planet and the future of the ‘agency.

The initiatives related to CSR represent a fundamental element of Stellantis’ long-term strategic plan, called Dare Forward 2030, which aims to guarantee the environmental and social sustainability of the company, as well as guaranteeing a prosperous future for the company itself.