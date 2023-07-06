Home » Stellantis production in Italy is growing, but volumes and transition remain unknown
Stellantis production in Italy is growing, but volumes and transition remain unknown

Stellantis production in Italy is growing, but volumes and transition remain unknown

The production of Stellantis in Italy grows in the first half of the year. The data comes from the periodic report edited by the Fim Cisl. From January to June, 405,870 vehicles were built in the Italian plants, including cars and light commercial vehicles, 15.3% more than last year, equal to just over 50,000 units in absolute terms. Both the production of cars and commercial vehicles are on positive ground, says the union, thanks to the launches and the reduction of production stops due to lack of materials.

Car production increased by 16.9%, equal to 291,110 in total, while commercial vehicles manufactured at the Sevel plant grew by 11.5%, equal to an increase of 11,860 commercial vehicles, a figure that reverses the negative figure of the first quarter of the year. The situation is improving in particular due to a reduction in production stops due to lack of materials.

If we go back to 2019, the production volume of cars remains close to the pre-Covid threshold (-5%) while the production of commercial vehicles registers a 23% gap and affects the total figure downwards. In any case, the projected figure could return to the volumes of 2018, around 800,000, with cars still “stuck” around the threshold of half a million units or a little more, considered insufficient by component manufacturers.

At Mirafiori, the Fiat 500 bev will reach 47,000 units (+21%) with the prospect, at the end of the year, of approaching the threshold of 100,000 cars produced, “a production level that could rise further in 2024, when the small electric vehicle will be launched the North American market» notes Ferdinando Uliano of the national secretariat of the Fim Cisl.

The Maserati lines stop at 6,400 units produced, far from the 27,000 units recorded in the peak year, 2017. The production of the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte was joined by the new versions of the Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio with the new Folgore versions full-electric but according to the union it is necessary to accelerate the electric transition of the brand.

