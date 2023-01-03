TURIN. After four years of decline, Stellantis production in 2022 is growing again in all Italian plants, with the exception of Sevel in Atessa. A result achieved thanks to the launch of the new models but which is still affected by the shortage of semiconductors which effectively prevented the production of around 200,000 cars. According to the Fim Cisl report, 685,753 vehicles were produced between cars and vans in 2022, 1.8% more than in 2021. The sign, however, remains negative compared to 2019 with a drop of 16.3% (- 8.7% cars and -29.7% commercial vehicles) precisely because of the lack of microchips. The comparison with five years ago is also negative: since 2017, in fact, a third of production has been lost. The positive result of 2022, however, was also achieved thanks to the production of the 500 bev at Mirafiori which drove the plant.

The Turin Pole

«Compared to 2021, the positive data in the car factories – explained the national secretary of the Fim Ferdinando Uliano – was largely determined by the production launch of new models. The entry into production of the Maserati Grecale and the Alfa Romeo Tonale is giving a boost to the productions of Cassino and Pomigliano D’Arco. The Turin Production Center maintained good production levels, in particular thanks to the volumes of the 500 bev and the productions of the Modena Plant thanks to the Maserati MC20. With 206,000 light commercial vehicles, Sevel in Atessa is the plant with the most volumes, but it is also the only one with a negative result compared to 2021 (-22.3%). The situation of production shutdowns for semiconductors strongly affected the results in 2021 and 2022».

In the meantime, we proceed expeditiously with the renewal of the contract. “We have set another six dates in January to address regulatory issues, which we are closing. Then – underlines Uliano – we will move on to the discussion of welfare and lastly, as agreed, to wages. Of course, for Fiom (which is facing the negotiation separately, ed) it will be increasingly difficult to return to the common platform”.

The appeal to the government

An appeal to the government to convene a discussion table also comes from the trade unionist. «The interruption of the negative series of the last four years is certainly positive, but a third of production has been lost since 2017. There is still a lot to work on. We therefore believe it is important that Minister Urso convene the Stellantis ministerial table immediately. We have to concretely verify – explains Uliano – the arrival in our country of the new investments envisaged by the Dare Fowards Plan, necessary for the launch of new productions». Furthermore, the Fim believes it is equally urgent that the government address the problem of the sector’s difficulty in obtaining raw materials and semiconductors and the consequent strategic need to shorten supply chains. «The Fim Cisl – concludes Uliano – has repeatedly denounced the seriousness of this situation, which by weakening one of the most important industrial sectors, heavily affects workers’ income and reduces the country’s employment pool, causing extremely negative repercussions also on related industries. ».