Record results for Stellantis

The CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares rejoices who can announce the record results for 2022 of the automotive giant which closes the year with a 26% increase in revenues to 179.6 billion and net profits up 18% to 16 .8 billion. “Results – explains a note from the group – are possible thanks to favorable net prices, the best model mix and the positive effects of conversion changes”. Stellantis also achieved net cash benefits of €7.1 billion from synergies, more than two years ahead of its €5 billion year-on-year target.

Hence also the possibility of distributing an ordinary dividend of 4.2 billion, equal to 1.34 euros per share, as proposed by the Board of Directors. “In addition to our record financial results and the targeted implementation of the Dare Forward 2030 plan – highlighted Tavares – we have also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe. We now have the technology, products, raw materials, and entire battery ecosystem to lead the same transformational journey in North America, starting with our first all-electric Rams in 2023 and Jeeps in 2024. I want to express my most deep thanks to all employees and our partners for their contribution to creating a more sustainable future”.

Electric car sales

Stellantis electrification drive has gained new momentum as global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grow 41% year-over-year to 288,000 vehicles in 2022. The EV portfolio will more than doubled to 47 models by the end of 2024. The goal is to offer more than 75 BEVs globally and have EV sales of 5 million by 2030.

The Jeep brand, in particular, unveiled the first part of its BEV offering with the launch of the Jeep Avenger, the first all-electric Jeep SUV, elected Car of the Year 2023. In addition, the brand presented a preview of the all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer “S”, destined for the North American market and other important global contexts. The Ram brand follows suit, unveiling earlier this month the highly anticipated new all-electric version of the Ram 1500 REV, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Employee awards

As evidence of the good results, Stellantis also announced that it will distribute this year a record amount of over 2 billion euros to employees around the world in recognition of the results on 2022. “Thanks to the record 2022 results – reads the note – we will distribute to our employees worldwide over 2 billion euros in profit sharing and variable bonuses”. “It is – Tavares pointed out again – 200 million more than last year and it is a fair recognition for the contribution of all employees to the growth of Stellantis in a very challenging economic context. When the company does well, all employees do well: this is the foundation of our culture of payment for performance”.

Looking to Italy, the bonus for 2022 for Stellantis Italia employees amounts to an overall average value of 1879 euros, linked to the reference contractual salary. The total figure, informs a note, includes the bonus linked to the efficiency objectives of the plants envisaged in 2022 by the 2019-2022 collective labor agreement applied in Italy, which expired on 31 December last, and the extraordinary award (overall 2 billion euros) announced by Tavares for employees worldwide linked to 2022 financial results

The Stellantis board of directors also approved a treasury share buyback program for a maximum value of 1.5 billion euros, to be completed on the market by the end of 2023.