Stellantis rejects allegations of lack of attention to working conditions

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Stellar «rejects the accusation of lack of attention to the working conditions of its employees because it considers them a priority and there are no budget problems on this issue. Every action is carried out within the scope of the specific employment contract and with respect for one’s employees, also in consideration of the competitive context of the automotive industry”. Thus a spokesman for Stellantis Italia.

«To demonstrate its attention to employees, even from another market such as Italy, Stellantis, through the French manager of the Poissy site, gathered the opinions of a delegation from the Italian trade union (Fiom-Cgilsee photo ed) and the French one (Cgted) who have not signed their respective employment contracts as opposed to the other main unions of the two countries who have done so», he continues.

Stellar Italy underlines that, following the last survey conducted on its employees, last November, each site is undertaking to implement a specific action plan to guarantee good working conditions and ensure a good quality of daily life.

“It started in May a second employee survey to evaluate the quality of the actions and, if necessary, we will take appropriate measures”, he continues, recalling that “in 2022, 580 agreements were signed worldwide between Stellantis and its unions (of which 91 in France and 144 in Italy) and that the 88% of our employees are covered by a collective agreement, i.e. 95% of workers. Stellantis employees have also benefited from the redistribution of 2 billion euros linked to the company’s results, to which the constructive and collaborative principle with the other unions contributes”.