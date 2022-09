Stellantis relaunches Mirafiori’s green challenge. The group has announced two new initiatives which confirm the centrality of its industrial presence in Italy and the key role of the Turin center. First, Stellantis and its joint venture partner, Punch Powertrain, have entered into a new agreement to increase production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch (eDCT) transmissions for hybrid and plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. Stellantis. The agreement, explains a note, aims to “satisfy the growing demand for electric cars and to achieve the important objectives presented in the strategic plan Dare Forward 2030”. The updated plant will find its place in the complex of

Mirafiori will complement the current production capacity in Metz, France.

The company also announced that Mirafiori will host its main Hub for the Circular Economy. The plant will begin operating with three activities designed to increase production sustainability: remanufacturing of components, reconditioning and dismantling of vehicles. “The goal – says the group – is to further expand globally”. The initiative, the note continues, “is based on the skills currently held by the company and represents a further important step in the implementation of the strategic plan for the Circular Economy business unit of Stellantis”.

“Today’s announcements highlight both our commitment to Italy and our ability to make responsible decisions to anticipate the impending global change in our industry, as we strive to achieve our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said the managing director Carlos Tavares. “I am very grateful to everyone who participated in the definition and implementation of these plans to become a sustainable mobility technology company with the bold goal of becoming carbon-neutral compared to the competition.”