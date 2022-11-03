Net revenues of the Stellantis group reached 42.1 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, with a growth of 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021, mainly thanks to the increase in volumes, favorable net prices and the positive effects of rates exchange rate. Better results than the consensus estimates which stood at 41.1 billion.

Consolidated deliveries totaled 1.281 million units, up 13% year-on-year, mainly due to improved semiconductor availability compared to the third quarter of 2021. Consensus was 1.4 million vehicles sold. The total inventory of new vehicles amounted to 926 thousand units as at 30 September 2022 of which 275 thousand owned, the latter up by 179 thousand units compared to 31 December 2021, mainly in Europe for aspects related to logistics. BEV’s global sales increased 41% compared to the third quarter of 2021.