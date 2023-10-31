Stellantis, revenues above expectations. The Uaw strike does not change the targets

Listen to the audio version of the article

The legacy of the long strike in the United States is very heavy, but the Stellantis group, given the third quarter results, confirms the guidance for the whole of 2023 with a double-digit adjusted operating profit margin and industrial free cash flow positive. On the other hand, prospects have improved in North America, with growth now estimated at 8%, in wider Europe at +10% and in the Middle East and Africa at +10%. Underlining the improvement in this outlook, chief financial officer Natalie Knight reiterated her commitment to “maintaining focus on sales, cost control and profitability”.

“In the first half of this year,” Knight said, “Stellantis emerged as an industry leader in operating profit, operating profit margin and industrial free cash flow among its comparable competitors. Today, we are focused on maintaining our momentum by delivering industry-leading profitability and cash flow, addressing critical near-term industry challenges and continuing our electrification and technology transformation. This growth is supporting the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”

The impact on Ebit in comparison: Stellantis better

The work interruptions caused by the six weeks of negotiations with United Auto Workers negatively affected net revenues by approximately 3 billion euros. The impact on operating profit was estimated by Stellantis “at less than 750 million euros” before taxes, Knight specified. A figure that must be compared with the (approximately) 950 million of General Motors and the 1.2 billion (always in euros) of Ford.

Revenues and deliveries growing, according to estimates

A few days after the agreement with Uaw in the USA and with Unifor in Canada, the fourth global automotive group was still able to communicate positive results for the third quarter, which saw growth in deliveries and revenues. The latter exceeded expectations, supported by stable prices, improved logistics and strong demand for models such as the electric Jeep Avenger.

Net revenues, therefore, amounted to 45.1 billion euros, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2022, “mainly reflecting the improvement in volumes and consistency of prices, partially offset by the impact of exchange rates”, we read in the manufacturer’s note. Deliveries reached 1.427 million units, up 11% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Wider Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and South America report year-over-year improvements. In the nine months the increase was 10% for both revenues and consolidated deliveries (to 4.629 million). The greatest growth was recorded in Europe and the Middle East and Africa area (+10%). North America takes a step back (+8%).