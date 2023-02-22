The car giant Stellar it closed the 2022 financial year con Net revenues you seem to 179.6 billion euros, growing 18% compared to 2021 Pro-forma thanks to favorable net prices, better model mix and positive effects of conversion rates. The share continues to rise by 2% to 16.17 euros per share during the European session.

The net profit stands at 16.8 billion eurosup by 26% compared to the numbers for the same period a year ago.

While, the adjusted operating result stood at 23.3 billion eurosgrowing 29%with a margin of 13%better than the goal of exceeding 12% by 2030. According to the company’s press release, “All segments contributed to the growth of the top and bottom line“, or revenues and profits.

The auto maker will distribute a record amount of 2 billion euros to employees worldwide in recognition of their contributions to the company’s 2022 financial results and achievements both globally and locally.

“Thanks to the record results obtained by Stellantis in 2022, we will distribute to our employees around the world over 2 billion euros in profit sharing and variable bonuses,” he said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “It’s about 200 million more than last year and it is a fair recognition for the contribution of all Stellantis employees to the growth of Stellantis in a very challenging economic context. When the company does well, all employees do well: this is the foundation of our pay-per-performance culture”.

Going back to the 2022 numbers, the cash flow net of the company is expressed in 10.8 billion eurosgrowing by 78%consistent with the goal 2030 to overcome the 20 billion euros. Net cash benefits come to €7.1 billion from synergies, more than two years ahead of the €5 billion year-on-year target.

According to the press release, Stellantis’ balance sheet is solid, with available industrial liquidity of 61.3 billion euros.

Stellantis rewards investors with dividend and buyback

In light of the accounts, the company has proposed ordinary dividend of 4.2 billion euros corresponding to €1.34 per sharesubject to shareholder approval.

In addition, the automaker has approved a plan buyback or repurchase of treasury shares up to 1.5 billion euros to be executed on the market for the purpose of canceling the common stock acquired through the stock repurchase program. The shares will be purchased over a period ending on 31 December 2023 on the Nyse, Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris.

The push to electrification of Stellantis has found new impetus thanks to the increase of 41% of global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales year-on-year, totaling 288,000 vehicles in 2022.

The group is number 1 in BEV commercial vehicle sales in the EU30, number 2 in global BEV sales in the EU30 and number 1 in US PHEV sales. The first US BEV, Ram ProMaster, is expected to arrive in 2023. From the current lineup of 23 BEV models available on the market, an additional 9 BEVs will be added in 2023.

The view of the analysts

The analysts of Equity confirm the target price a 20 euro per share compared to the current price of 16 euros. According to Bloomberg consensus data, analysts are divided as follows: