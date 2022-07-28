Stellantis stock well in tune today with an increase of 2.8% in the 13.30 euro area. The automotive giant born from the merger between PSA and FCA reported a net profit of € 8 billion in the first half, up 34% compared to the first half of 2021. Adjusted operating profit was € 12.4 billion, up 44% compared to the first half of 2021, with a margin of 14.1%. The Bloomberg consensus was an adj operating profit of 9.3 bn and a margin of 11.3%. Net revenues rose 17% to 88 billion euros and the group confirmed the 2022 guidance.

“First half clearly better even than the most optimistic in the consensus – states Equita SIM -. The best results were recorded despite falling group volumes (except in North America), with price-mix and forex that more than offset the negative elements ”.

“The results of the first half of 2022 are clearly very strong and surprising, especially when it comes to Adjusted Operating Margin and FCF (5.3 billion in the first half of 2022 when the market assumes a FCF of 5.7 billion for the whole of 2022) !, asserts Banca Akros.