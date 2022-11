MILANO – Stellantis accelerates in the third quarter in terms of turnover and vehicle sales. The automotive group – whose main shareholder with a stake of 14.3 percent is the holding company Exorwhich also controls the publishing house of Republic – in the three months from July to September it benefited from the improved availability of semiconductorsdelivering 1.28 million units to customers, 13 percent more than in the same period in 2021.