Stellantis, S&P raises its rating to BBB+: «Strong profitability»

Stellantis closes with 4.4 million “Shares to win” shares, the first round of the program to open up shareholding to employees in Italy and France. While S&P raises the rating for Stellantis to BBB+, stable outlook, with the expectation of strong profitability. During the press conference presenting the results of the plan, Xavier Chereau, Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer of the Group led by Carlos Tavares, underlines the importance of sharing Stellantis’ strategic choices in the future more and more with workers and unions.

«We have worked with all the unions to build the future and this is the only way to be sustainable» highlighted Chereau during the presentation.

The governance

Generally speaking, the issue of worker representation within the Group, from the point of view of shareholder structure and governance, saw a first passage in Stellantis policies during the birth phase of the Group. Two members for the workers were included in the Board of Directors defined shortly after the merger between FCA and Peugeot: Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, former secretary of the workers’ council of the French group, joined in 2020 to represent the PSA workers, while the choice of the FCA workers’ representative had been made by the company itself – Fiona Clare Cicconi, head of human resources at Astrazeneca -, a choice contested by the Italian unions who had experienced it as “a missed opportunity”.

The employee action plan

The overall value of the investment was 65 million euros – 71.4 million dollars – and the percentage of participants, among the 85 thousand employees in the two countries, was respectively 31% in France, a country where a plan of purchase of shares for employees had already been opened in 2017, and by 13% for Italy, for a total share of 1.8%, with the aim of reaching 5%.

The plan, as announced by the company, will be extended to an additional 242 thousand eligible employees in 18 countries, starting with Germany and the United States during 2024, and then moving on to the rest of the world. «We consider the results obtained as an expression of trust in Stellantis and its development strategy» underlined Chereau, saying he was proud of the data, a pride expressed by the ownership itself, as reported by HR.