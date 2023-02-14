Listen to the audio version of the article

The Stellantis table resumes after months at the Ministry of Economic Development, the metalworkers’ unions and the company’s management met to take stock of the “Dare Foward” industrial plan in an industrial context that is still suffering from major difficulties in the supply of semiconductors and microchips , uncertainties about production volumes in Italy and a weak market, where the share of electric cars fell to 3.7% of total registrations in 2023, less than half the European average.

The concerns of workers’ representatives are all focused on employment and production levels in the light of volumes that stopped at 685,753 vehicles in 2022, a slight recovery on 2021 (+1.8%) but down by almost 17% compared to 2019 and, above all, far from the threshold of one million vehicles that companies in the supply chain consider necessary to keep the industrial fabric of components alive.

The unions have asked for concrete progress on all the dossiers on the table, linked to the industrial reconversion of part of Stellantis’ production in Italy. The same minister Adolfo Urso who underlined the verification “of the company’s commitments in investments, production and employment” and reiterated that the objective is to “safeguard the automotive supply chain, the central axis of Italian industry”.

The acronyms of the metalworkers have lined up the most critical situations from the point of view of production stability, such as that of the Cassino plant, where production of the Maserati Grecale has indeed started, but operations are still carried out at reduced speed with about 150 workers every day layoffs, and the engine factories of Teksid, the VM of Cento and Pratola Serra. And they asked for concrete steps forward on already announced projects such as the new production platform in Melfi and the gigafactory in Termoli.

With regard to the two industrial initiatives in the Mirafiori area – the first relating to the start of production of the new hybrid gearbox and the second on the circular economy hub – the unions asked for an in-depth analysis of projects and timing, in addition to the industrial implications, occupational and professional.