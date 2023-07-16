Stellantis, Tavares to Minister Urso: “We will produce one million cars in Italy”

Minister Urso welcomes CEO Tavares: “A fruitful dialogue, we reaffirm our commitment to Italy”

Il Minister Adolfo Urso welcomed this morning at the Mimit headquarters Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to whom he gave a copy of the Italian Constitution with articles 1 and 41 highlighted. He reports it Ansa. During the meeting Stellantis reiterated “the company’s continued and strong commitment to Italy, one of the three roots of Stellantis together with France and the United States“.

As reported by the company, various factors were analyzed at the center of the meeting: market forecasts, the affordability of cars for Italian customers, the impact of regulations such as Euro 7 on the Fiat Panda, the incentives to maintain Italian competitiveness such as the cost of‘energy supply and the cost of processing”.

Electric mobility, Stellantis: “At work for a million cars in Italy”

