Stellantis: “The agreements for Brexit must be rewritten”. Auto market in shock

Stellantis raises the alarm for electric cars. Here’s what happens

The storm breaks out in the car market. Stellar sounded a clear alarm. The automotive group speaks with the Great Britain and urges it to reach a new agreement with the European Union post-Brexitto continue to guarantee a normal productivity in the UK. Stellantis raised the issue: Post-Brexit trade deals put its production in the country at risk. They would be more than 5,000 i employees Stellantis employed in the UK a risk your job. Britain, on the other hand, cannot afford to lose the benefits from the car industry. Open battle then.

Per Stellar if the rules are not respected, cars made in Great Britain and destined for the EU market will be subjected to one 10% customs tariff, measure which, according to the automotive group, risks putting production in the plants in difficulty Ellesmore Port e Luton. For this reason, the Italian-French Group has recognized that “not be able to satisfy these origin rules” because of the cost increase of raw materials and energy prices and calls on the British government to reach a new agreement with the EU to maintain the current rules until 2027. Stellantis thus confirmed that “if the cost of producing electric vehicles in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable, the operations will close“.

