Stellantis announced the launch of the FIAT brand in Algeria with a wide range of models: Fiat 500 Hybrid, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Doblò, Fiat Scudo and Fiat Ducato.

This investment phase materializes the automotive specification agreement signed in November 2022 with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency ratifying the framework agreement signed on October 13, which in turn kicked off the development of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for FIAT, one of the iconic brands of Stellantis, and of the automotive sector in Algeria. The first round of investments by Stellantis and its suppliers for the production of the four models will amount to over 200 million euros.

Today, Algeria represents one of the key drivers of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The launch of the FIAT brand will pave the way for realizing Stellantis MEA’s ambition of reaching one million vehicles sold in the region by 2030 with a regional production autonomy of 70% and thereby approaching customer needs.

The construction phase of the Tafraoui-Orano plant will be completed by August 2023 and production of the first Fiat 500 is scheduled for the end of 2023. By 2026, the plant will create nearly 2,000 new jobs on site, achieve a rate of localization greater than 30%, a production capacity of 90,000 vehicles per year and will produce four FIAT models.