Home Business Stellantis: the GAC-FCA Joint Venture will declare bankruptcy
Business

Stellantis: the GAC-FCA Joint Venture will declare bankruptcy

by admin

The GAC-FCA Joint Venture will declare bankruptcy. This is what Stellantis announces with a press release.

“The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis NV – the note reads – have approved a resolution that, in a context in losses, allows the Joint Venture to present an application to be admitted to the bankruptcy procedure. Stellantis had fully written down its stake in the GAC-FCA JV and its other related businesses in the financial results for the first half of 2022. Stellantis will continue to

provide quality services to current and future customers of the Jeep brand in China ”, concludes the statement.

See also  The National Development and Reform Commission and others continued to release strong regulatory signals, and the main iron ore futures contract fell by more than 3% – yqqlm

You may also like

Campari increasingly focuses on bourbon, acquires an initial...

NVP: revenues up 32% at 30 September 2022

Dimensity 9200 GPU performance benchmark exposure is the...

Wheat: Russia abandons agreement with Ukraine, prices jump...

EU: inflation is still record, at + 10.7%...

GDP: Istat, in the third quarter surprisingly grows...

Eurozone: GDP at 0.2% vs forecasts at 0.8%

Audi A3, now you can’t buy it but...

Visco: interest rate hike must continue to reduce...

Wall Street with lead feet in sight Fed....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy