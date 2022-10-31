The GAC-FCA Joint Venture will declare bankruptcy. This is what Stellantis announces with a press release.

“The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis NV – the note reads – have approved a resolution that, in a context in losses, allows the Joint Venture to present an application to be admitted to the bankruptcy procedure. Stellantis had fully written down its stake in the GAC-FCA JV and its other related businesses in the financial results for the first half of 2022. Stellantis will continue to

provide quality services to current and future customers of the Jeep brand in China ”, concludes the statement.