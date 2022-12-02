Listen to the audio version of the article

Ram 1500 Revolution Bev concept and Peugeot Inception Concept will be unveiled by the number one of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares, on the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces) in Las Vegas.

The event will aim to illustrate the vision of the Stellantis group brands for clean, safe and sustainable mobility for all. On this occasion, there will be two protagonists.

The Ram Revolution Bev Concept (battery Electric Vehicle) represents a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future of mobility. Rich in exclusive advanced technological features and based on the Stla platform (an acronym that corresponds to the group’s ticker on the stock markets), the architecture designed for electric vehicles which will begin to see the light from 2023. The initiative highlights how the leading brand in the pick-up segment will once again redefine this vehicle category.

But it’s not the only one; in fact, even Peugeot with Inception Concept, the show car announced at the Paris Motor Show, will show how the brand uses the next generation native electric platforms to modernize the entire driving experience, redesigning the interior space and reshaping the gestures to be used with the new generation of Peugeot i-Cockpit. In fact, building an ad hoc platform for electric vehicles means being able to profoundly redesign and rethink the interior space, reinterpret driving gestures around the new generation i-Cockpit (digital dashboard and reduced steering wheel) and create new digital and physical experiences.

The Stellantis presentation at CES 2023 is scheduled for January 5, 2023.