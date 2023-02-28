Home Business Stellantis to invest $155m in three Indiana plants to boost electrification in North America
Stellantis will invest a total of $155 million in three plants in Kokomo, Indiana, for the production of new electric drive modules (EDM) that will allow to power electric vehicles that will be assembled in North America in order to achieve the goal of Cover 50% of U.S. sales with battery electric vehicles by 2030.

With more than 25 battery electric vehicle (BEV) launches planned in the United States between now and 2030, Kokomo-manufactured EDMs will be integrated into vehicles based on the STLA Large and STLA Frame platforms. The new optimized EDM will allow each platform to achieve up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range.

