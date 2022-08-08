Home Business Stellantis tonic on the stock market, even Moody’s improves its rating
Business

Stellantis tonic on the stock market, even Moody’s improves its rating

by admin

Positive movements in Piazza Affari for Stellantis, with the stock advancing by more than one percentage point in the middle of the session. After Fitch, Moody`s also raised the long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and the short-term rating to (P) P-2 from (P) P-3, with a stable outlook on the big European car. “No surprise as Moody`s was the only one left a notch below the others despite the good operating performance of the first half of 2022”, report Equita analysts who maintain the buy recommendation (rating buy), with a target of 20 euro on Stellantis.

See also  China Issues New Regulations Aimed at Prohibiting Unfair Competition Behaviors of Internet Companies-The Wall Street Journal

You may also like

UniCredit and Sace support Simplast development plans, with...

[Opportunity Discovery]China (Shanghai) Prepared Vegetable Industry Alliance establishes...

Azimut: positive net inflows of 1.4 billion in...

Oil: Prices will rise again for Goldman Sachs....

Tim, analysts probe Labriola’s ideas after the accounts....

Fashion Media｜BSiEE won the “2021 High Growth Chain...

Tim rebounds from historical lows but there are...

Pfizer compra Global Blood Therapeutics, deal da 5,4...

Liquigas grows in Italy by acquiring the “LPG...

Banca Ifis provides the first loan in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy