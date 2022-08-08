Positive movements in Piazza Affari for Stellantis, with the stock advancing by more than one percentage point in the middle of the session. After Fitch, Moody`s also raised the long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and the short-term rating to (P) P-2 from (P) P-3, with a stable outlook on the big European car. “No surprise as Moody`s was the only one left a notch below the others despite the good operating performance of the first half of 2022”, report Equita analysts who maintain the buy recommendation (rating buy), with a target of 20 euro on Stellantis.