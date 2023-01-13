A day marked by sales for Stellantis shares, down by 4.1% in the 14.16 euro area, compared to -0.2% in the Ftse Mib index.

The stock follows the negative performance of the European auto sector, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index down more than 2% today.

According to analysts, Stellantis and its peers are partly affected by the price cuts on some vehicles announced yesterday by Tesla in Europe and the United States, which increase competition in the electric car sector.

Meanwhile, Mediobanca has raised its recommendation on Stellantis from neutral to outperform, reducing the target price from 21.4 to 21.1 euros. Since the beginning of 2023, the stock has traded up by 6.7% while in the last year it has decreased by 25%.