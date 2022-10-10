Home Business Stellantis: unions ask for an increase of 153 euros in paychecks in 2023
Stellantis: unions ask for an increase of 153 euros in paychecks in 2023

Stellantis: unions ask for an increase of 153 euros in paychecks in 2023

One hundred and fifty-three euros of increase in paychecks for next year. This is the request contained in the platform for the renewal of the specific collective labor agreement (Ccsl) 2023-2026 of the Stellantis, Cnhi, Iveco, Ferrari groups presented today by the signatory unions Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr. For the economic part, the request for 2023 is a wage increase of 8.4%, equal to an average of 153 euros per month.

The goal is the full recovery of inflation. The request is also for an increase of 4.5% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025. The CCSL expires at the end of 2022 and concerns approximately 68,000 employees. The requests were presented during the assembly of trade union delegates in progress in Rome.

