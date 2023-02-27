Home Business Stellantis: up to 2000 incentive trips in Italy by 2023
Business

Stellantis: up to 2000 incentive trips in Italy by 2023

by admin
Stellantis: up to 2000 incentive trips in Italy by 2023

Stellantis and the unions signed today a new framework agreement for incentivized exits by 31 December 2023 which concerns almost all the plants. It was signed by Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri.

Exits will be on a voluntary basis, with greater incentives for older age groups. The agreement, which to become operational will require specific procedures in the individual production realities, will affect a maximum of 2,000 workers, 4.4% of total employment in Italy, equal to approximately 47,000 employees.

See also  Bosideng responded that it was only 0.28 yuan cheaper if it rose first and then fell: it is reasonable to have different activities if it does not exceed the tag price

You may also like

The energy war continues!Russia halts oil shipments to...

Alivecor: “Apple Watch violates 3 patents”. New clash...

AgriEuro, in 2022 turnover of 128 million euros:...

Cospito returns to the Opera prison

To ensure informed consent to install, the Ministry...

Ferrari continues buyback reaching 4.74% of the share...

Stellantis, another 2 thousand exits encouraged in 2023

From Investlinx the first two actively managed ETFs...

Unicredit, Orcel’s remuneration and yellow on the farewell...

Dongfeng Honda HR-V official image released for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy