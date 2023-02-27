Stellantis and the unions signed today a new framework agreement for incentivized exits by 31 December 2023 which concerns almost all the plants. It was signed by Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri.

Exits will be on a voluntary basis, with greater incentives for older age groups. The agreement, which to become operational will require specific procedures in the individual production realities, will affect a maximum of 2,000 workers, 4.4% of total employment in Italy, equal to approximately 47,000 employees.