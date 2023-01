Listen to the audio version of the article

The growth of Officina Stellare continues on the US aerospace and defense market. The Vicenza-based company, listed on the EGM market, was selected by the American company Photo-Sonics as a qualified supplier for the supply of short and long range optical systems, related to the project Mits (Multispectral imaging and tracking system), launched in 2019 by the US Army.

The supply program for Officina Stellare’s optical systems will develop over a period of approximately five years to…