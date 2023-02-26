Viewpoint Network Every year, Buffett’s shareholder meeting is a “gluttonous feast” for the investment community, especially the “Letter to Shareholders”.

On the evening of February 25th, Beijing time, 92-year-old Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, announced its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year performance reports.

The annual letter to shareholders also came out. This is the 45th shareholder letter written by Buffett.

According to the data, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Berkshire achieved a net profit of 18.164 billion US dollars, which greatly exceeded the market’s expected profit of 7.961 billion US dollars; in the same period of 2021, the company’s profit was 39.646 billion US dollars. For the full year of 2022, a net loss of US$22.819 billion (approximately RMB 158.7 billion) was recorded, compared with a profit of US$89.795 billion in the previous year.

From the data point of view, Berkshire’s performance in fiscal year 2022 has declined, but it still significantly outperformed the S & P 500 index. As usual, the 2023 shareholder letter includes a comparison between Berkshire’s performance and the US stock market benchmark “S&P 500 Index”: in 2022, the growth rate of Berkshire’s per share market value significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 22.1 percentage points.

From a long-term perspective, from 1965 to 2022, the compound annual growth rate of Berkshire’s per share market value, which is often referred to as the annualized rate of return, is 19.8%, which is much higher than the 9.5% of the S&P 500 index. From 1964 to 2022, Berkshire’s market capitalization growth rate reached an astonishing 3,787,464%, or nearly 37,900 times, while the S&P 500 Index in the same period was 24,708%.

In 2022, the S&P 500 index will record the worst since the financial crisis, falling 18.1% (including dividends), while Berkshire will obtain a positive return of 4%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index by 22.1 percentage points.

Even with a loss of 158.7 billion yuan, Buffett still called 2022 a “good year.” In his letter to shareholders, he pointed out that, firstly, the operating profit under the company’s GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), which does not include capital gains or losses from holding stocks, hit a record of US$30.8 billion (approximately RMB 214 billion). Another positive development was the acquisition of property insurer Alleghany Company.

Position Secret

Buffett has always been the “weather vane” in the investment world. By the end of 2022, Berkshire’s equity investment is highly concentrated in individual stocks such as American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Chevron and Coca-Cola, and it always holds a large amount of cash and U.S. Treasury bonds.

The letter to shareholders shows that Berkshire is the largest shareholder of eight giants: American Express, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, HP, Moody’s, Occidental Petroleum and Paramount Global. In addition to these 8 targets, it also holds 100% shares of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Transportation Company and 92% shares of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, each of which has an income of more than 3 billion US dollars (Burlington North at $5.9 billion and Berkshire Hathaway Energy at $4.3 billion).

If these two companies went public, they would be included in the 500 companies (S&P 500 index). Collectively, the 10 controlling and non-controlling giants align Berkshire more broadly than any other American company with America’s economic future, Buffett said.

However, it can be seen that Buffett’s confidence in the financial industry is weakening. Guanguan New Media learned that in the last quarter, Berkshire reduced its holdings of U.S. Bank by 91.4% to 6.7 million shares, and Bank of New York Mellon by nearly 60% to 25.1 million shares.

Buffett’s investment in the financial industry is currently concentrated in Bank of America, and Berkshire currently holds 1.01 billion shares of the company, worth $33.5 billion.

Over the past 2022, Berkshire has significantly increased its investment in energy stocks. Recently disclosed data show that among Berkshire’s holdings, the ratio of energy stocks to the total market value has soared from 1% at the end of 2021 to 13.88% at the end of 2022.

As of December 31 last year, the market value of Berkshire’s stake in Chevron was US$29.253 billion, making it the third largest holding, accounting for 9.78% of the total position; Occidental Petroleum was Berkshire’s seventh largest holding shares, with a market value of more than 12.2 billion US dollars, accounting for 4.09% of the total position. In 2022, Occidental Petroleum’s stock price has risen by 119%, and Chevron’s has risen by 52%. Buffett has gained a lot from these two stocks.

Apple is still the largest holding in Berkshire’s investment portfolio, with a market value of $116.305 billion, accounting for 38.9% of the total position. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Berkshire’s holdings of Apple increased by 333,900 shares quarter-on-quarter to 895 million shares.

long-term investment

In fact, Buffett’s investment can outperform the S&P 500 index for a long time, which is to hold real industry giants for a long time during the downturn period, such as the financial industry and energy.

Interestingly, Buffett does not like to invest in real estate. In May 2010, Buffett said bluntly in an interview with the media: “China‘s real estate market is a gamble, and it is a big gamble. There are a group of people who gamble on a large scale. “

In his view, real estate is a poor investment compared to the potential of companies and stocks. This is relative to business ownership, and he does think there is money to be made in real estate, especially when the market is mispriced.

But he clearly recognizes that his strengths lie in analyzing the value of future company cash flows, not properties and buildings, so he will not compete outside his competence.

But what is interesting is that Berkshire owns a real estate brokerage company, Home Services, which is also one of his core sources of income.

Truly successful investments are anti-human. When you find a good target, you also need to choose to intervene when the market is pessimistic.

Buffett noted back in 1997: “When you read the headline ‘Investors Lose As Markets Fall,’ smile. Edit it in your head to read, ‘When markets fall, divestrs lose, But investors will profit.’”

In the past few decades, Buffett has been the best at seizing the opportunities brought by the bear market. “Whether we’re talking socks or stocks, I like to buy quality when prices are down.”, “Broad panic is your friend as an investor because it offers bargains.”

As the most famous long-term value investor, Buffett emphasized in the shareholder letter that the purpose of holding shares is to make meaningful investments in companies with long-term good economic characteristics and trustworthy managers. “Berkshire holds publicly traded stocks based on expectations of its long-term operating performance, not because it sees them as short-term buying and selling vehicles. That’s critical.”

Although Buffett himself admits that he has made many mistakes, “As a result, our current large business collection contains only a few companies with truly excellent economic value, many companies with very high economic value, and a large number of ordinary companies. .”

But he also thinks his transcript is qualified. In Berkshire’s 58 years of operation, he says, most of his capital allocation decisions have been poor. Berkshire’s satisfactory performance comes from a dozen really right decisions — about one every five years.

“Flowers bloom brilliantly, basil withers silently. Over time, only a few winners can perform miracles.”

However, it needs to be admitted that the emergence of the “stock god” Buffett may have strong market factors to a certain extent: the US stock market provides excellent land and nutrients for value investors.

As he puts it: “We embark on a journey to 2023, a bumpy road that includes the ongoing savings of our owners (i.e. through their retained earnings), the power of compound interest, the avoidance of major mistakes, and ultimately Important – take advantage of the ‘American tailwind’.”

“America would be fine without Berkshire. Not the other way around.”

Prejudice | In the noisy external world, in most cases, we do not first understand and then define, but first define and then understand.