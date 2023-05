Listen to the audio version of the article

From 14 dollars to almost 28 dollars in six months: the share of Stevanato, which in July will celebrate two years of listing on the NYSE, returns to its maximum, while the Padua-based company, specialized in the production of highly specialized glass containers for pharma raises the value bar, grounding the investment plan in production capacity in the three strategic hubs of the Group (in the USA, China and Italy) and launching the tech centers for the three key markets (these days .. .